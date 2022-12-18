With videoA fan of the British rock band The 1975 made a remarkable request to lead singer Matty Healy (33) during a concert. The woman held up a sign asking if he might give her her first kiss. Videos of his reaction have been viewed millions of times within a short period of time.

“You made a sign about kissing,” Healy says in the video on the fan’s TikTok account. According to her profile on Twitter, her name is Carmen Mattson. The artist reads the sign: ‘give me my first kiss’. ,,Seriously?” he asks, after which the woman shouts ‘yes’ loudly.

According to him, the sign also read 'I am 22'. "That's important," says Healy. "I do, 100 percent. As long as you're not 16 or something!" he shouts, after which the woman says she has her ID with her. She gives her ID card to a security guard, who hands it over to the performer. He reads her date of birth carefully and bites down on the card to make sure it's not a fake card.

Convinced of the authenticity, he walks up to the woman and grabs her face. ,,Are you ready?” Healy asks. ,,Are you ready? This is your first kiss?” When the woman has said ‘yes’ three times, he kisses her twice on the mouth. ,,Oh my god”, the fan can only say afterwards. Continue reading below the video

Mattson himself shared the video on TikTok, where it garnered 938,000 likes and 3.8 million views within three days. After the concert, the woman took to Twitter to say how happy she was. “I can’t believe Matty Healy kissed me,” she wrote. “He gave me two kisses, no man can ever measure up to him.”

The woman's request does not come out of the blue, because singer Healy often kisses fans during concerts. Colleagues like Robbie Williams did the same in the past. But Healy does more striking things: he recently made the news because he appeared to be eating a piece of raw meat on stage, and he also had a tattoo done on stage.

The British band The 1975 is very popular in their own country; all five of the group’s albums hit #1 on the record chart. In the Netherlands the success is modest, but the group is also doing good business in Australia and America.



