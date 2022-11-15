Minister was approached in New York, where he participated in the Lide Brazil Conference; “I don’t know,” he replied.

A woman asked the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Gilmar Mendes if the “crime pays in Brazil” in an approach made this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022) in New York, in the United States.

“I don’t know”, replied Gilmar, who appeared confused and embarrassed by the comment. The minister was in New York for the 1st edition of the Lide Brazil Conference, which brought together Brazilian authorities on Monday (14.Nov) and this Tuesday.

The moment was recorded on video, which circulated on social media. The woman communicates friendly with Gilmar in Spanish and says she is “very happy” as “Future President of Brazil”referring to the election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Then, he asks the question, this time in Portuguese: “Does crime pay in Brazil?”.

Watch (33s):

Politicians and magistrates who went to New York for the Brazil Lide Conference were harassed in the street by demonstrators dressed in green and yellow.

Targets include former president Michel Temer (MDB), called “thief” and “scoundrel🇧🇷and Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, who was approached by a woman while walking in Times Square square.

The main victim of the attacks, however, has been Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). On Monday, the minister was called “tramp” at a restaurant in town.

On this 3rd, after suffering new attacks when leaving a hotel, Moraes smiled and waved to the demonstrators while being cursed with “rascal”🇧🇷 “shit”, “worm”🇧🇷 “broken in” and “shameless”🇧🇷