A woman from sydneyAustralia, asked that the mothers and fathers of the so-called “dogs” have the same rights and facilities at work as parents with human children.

Is about Mary Rose Madigan age 28who in an article for the site of News.com. recounted the difficulties of being the owner or “mother” of her pet or as she calls “dog”.

“As a dog mother, I deserve the same rights as parents. As a parent of a puppy, you should be able to leave work early to pick him up from doggie daycare, just like parents can leave early to pick him up from school.”

Mary says she is envious that working moms can leave early, have flexible hours, or work from home. “I feel like we should push that same support toward pet moms.”

The young woman affirms that the new generations have different work and personal aspirations and for many young people pets or “dogs” they are the only family they have or will ever have.

In his writing he said that he received a black chihuahua as a pet, whom he named Frank, who never imagined that it would be more than his pet, but rather his perrhijor, for what the expenses and the time it requires represents quite a challenge, which makes you understand the sacrifice that parents make for their human children:

“Expenses such as daycare for dogs, visits to the vet and possible health problems and even demands such as changing clothes ‘fashion’”. “Having a dog has made me realize how difficult it is for working mothers”

Mary noted that each day it costs $41 plus fines if you’re late picking it up, which is why she asks that pet owners have the “same flexibility and understanding as mothers of human children.”

“I know they are not children; I know I am not a mother, and I will never be able to understand the full extent of the burden, but I love my dog ​​more than I ever imagined possible,” she concluded.