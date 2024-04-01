A women 51 years old, in La Plata, Argentinaasked a butcher shop to please help her sacrifice her Tobias dog, a 9-year-old Golden Retriever. The reason? According to her, it was a “country custom” to end the lives of animals when they reached a certain age.

The owner of Tobias He visited a local butcher shop, located on 5th Street between 80 and 80 bis, and requested that his pet be euthanized. However, the employees refused to carry out the act, which led to the intervention of a group of pro-animal activists and subsequent police intervention.

Before the arrival of the rescuers and the authorities, the Tobias dog was sheltered and made safe. Part of this moving story was captured on video by a neighbor, which later went viral on social media.

What has shocked people the most is that the woman admitted her attempt to sacrifice the dog and justified his actions by comparing them to the practice of slaughtering horses in the countryside. He even explained the slaughter process in detail, from skinning the animal to using its meat.

Faced with the disbelief of the rescuers and the authorities, the woman was surprisingly indifferent, arguing that Tobías was already of age and that he was a good dog. However, animal defenders decided to rescue Tobías and take him to a safe place, leaving the controversial discussion behind.

The outcome of this story ended with Tobías under the care of the police authorities, while the woman faces charges of animal abuse.