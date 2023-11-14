A woman from Florida (USA) was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being found on her body, through a scanner, lethal substances such as fentanyl and powder cocaine, authorities reported this Monday.

According to Florida Keys police officials, Angeline Oramas underwent a body scan at Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island (one of the islands in Monroe County, south of Miami) after a traffic stop. routine traffic that he discovered drug dealing.

The examination revealed that Oramas, 41, was hiding in his body seven grams of fentanyl, 12.6 grams of crack cocaine and 1.8 grams of powder cocaine.



Officers arrested Oramas last Saturday night. The woman, who lives in Marathon Cay, was traveling as a passenger in a car “that had a strong smell of marijuana,” Local 10 television reported.

Along with her was the driver of the car, Aaron Neurath, 37, of Big Pine Key, who was also arrested on charges.

Oramas faces charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of controlled substances without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband into a prison facility.

Neurath, for his part, faced charges of possession of 1.9 grams of fentanyl with intent to distribute, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, including a scale.

Last October, the United States Department of Justice charged eight Chinese companies and twelve of their executives with crimes related to production, distribution and importation of fentanyl and other opioids in the US.

The State Attorney General, Merrick Garland, announced these charges in a press appearance, which he stressed show that the precursor elements used to manufacture fentanyl come primarily from chemical companies based in China.

The charges were made from the courts of the Central and Southern districts of Florida.

Fentanyl is currently the deadliest drug in the United States, fifty times more powerful than heroin.

Last year fentanyl caused more than 70,000 deaths due to overdose in the North American country.

EFE

