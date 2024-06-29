It’s no secret that China has a fairly complex market, to the point that many games simply don’t reach this country. In this way, it is not a surprise to hear that someone buys titles in other regions. However, one lady exaggerated on this occasion, since tried to enter his country with more than 300 cartridges of nintendo switch hidden in her bra.

Recently, it was revealed that a woman was arrested at Heung Yuen Tai Airport in Hong Kong for trying to enter China with 530 Nintendo Switch cartridges in order to evade the taxes that would be required to enter the country with all this software. While there are no specific details about the games here at the moment, It is likely that the team had some experiences that are illegal in this region.

In total, there is talk of more than ¥70 thousand yuan worth of merchandise, or around $9,660 dollars. At the moment it is unknown what their plans were, whether to enjoy all the games, or sell them, although considering the huge number of titles, it is very likely that his goal was to sell everything he had achieved in Japan.

As in many countries, Introducing or removing goods from China without paying the appropriate taxes is considered smuggling and illegal.. In this way, the woman could be subject to a fine of “not more than three times the amount of the duties payable but evaded.” We can only wait for this case to have a clear ending. On related topics, this would be the interface of the Switch 2. Likewise, at this time we would have more information about the Switch 2.

Author’s Note:

This is a quite interesting case, since it allows us to see a little of how the gray market works in countries like China. This was a flop, but it is very likely that people will continue to travel to countries like Japan and South Korea to obtain games and sell them in China at a higher price, especially if we are talking about titles that are illegal in this country.

Via: Tom’s Hardware