Today video game companies tend to generate certain controversies, this is because as the internet is stronger than ever, information of any kind does not take long to come to light. And now, there is a rather curious story that has happened with Nintendosince it seems that there are people who are trying to intimidate those who work there.

According to what is mentioned in different video game media, the arrest of a former temporary employee of Nintendo, the woman mentioned is 36 years old and has been threatening a company executive. In fact, she is talked about even dead, so the authorities wasted no time going to arrest her as a warning from her.

It is mentioned that the threats were made known through a package that arrived with documents and incense, one of the attached messages included notes such as “I will kill you” and “Die Nintendo! There is also talk of a specific date. Apparently, the suspect apparently never met the executive and there really isn’t any kind of hate.

For now, the company has not reported on this incident, something very rare to happen, since Japan has been raised for being calm in question with the temperament of its inhabitants. Although the news has not been followed up, it is likely that new data will emerge as the police release information to the different journalists.

