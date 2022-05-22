If in Japan they even persecute you for making cakes Kimetsu no Yaiba without permission, just imagine what they will do to anyone who tries to sell other types of pirated products. Well, that is precisely what happened recently in Japan.

Specifically, on May 16, the Japanese authorities revealed the arrest of a woman who sold and possessed items of this type. As you can see she was someone who wanted to take advantage of the great popularity of the series.

Although the name of this person was not released, the police shared that she was a 39-year-old restaurant employee. She lives in Funabashi, in Chiba prefecture.

On what charges was she charged? Well, nothing less than for violating Japanese copyright law. It is to imagine that she was in the sights of aniplex, which is the production company behind the anime. But it is also possible that the publisher intervened Shueisha.

In the photo shared by a well-known Japanese news outlet, several mobile phone cases from Kimetsu no Yaibawhich will surely be highly requested products.

The accusation against this person is based on the sale of one of them for a price of 1,430 yen. That’s just over $222 Mexican pesos at current exchange rates. The authorities revealed the date of sale and other details of this crime.

The accused had several illegal Kimetsu no Yaiba products

On December 22, the accused had in her possession 64 counterfeit products from Kimetsu no Yaiba and the clear intention to sell them. It is in this way that he confessed part of what he had done.

That was at the Zushi Police Station in Kanagawa Prefecture. she commented ‘my work was reduced to once or twice a month due to the coronavirus’. It is later that he added the reason why he acted in such a way.

The accused said ‘I intended to use the money to cover my living expenses’. There may be some mitigating factors, although he made a very good profit.

The order for pirated items was made from China and sold via the Internet. He earned 10 million yen between January 2020 and December 2021, more than $1.5 million Mexican pesos. We’ll see how it goes this case which has drawn attention in Japan.

