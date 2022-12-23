Authorities arrested a woman pro-life for praying silently outside a UK abortion clinic.

The news of Isabel Vaughan Spruce’s arrest comes amid the anguish surrounding the Justice Department’s crackdown on pro-life activists in the United States – the case of Mark Houck, a pro-life father arrested on charges of pushing a volunteer at a abortion clinic who was reportedly bothering her son as they prayed outside the clinic.

As for the British case, footage published by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) shows police confronting Isabel, who has been accused of breaching a Public Space Protection Order by silently praying near an abortion clinic on four separate occasions in Kings Norton, Birmingham. .

The woman remains silently praying as the police approach her and ask her what she is doing, to which she responds that “it could be” that she is praying mentally.

“Are you praying? the policeman asks her.

“I could be praying in my head,” she replies.

The officer then searched her, arrested her and took her to a police station, where Isabel was questioned and accused of violating the Public Space Protection Order by praying silently.

“No citizen should be criminalized for legitimate and peaceful activity, including prayer. Isabel’s case demonstrates how far the state can go if we do not vigilantly protect fundamental rights and freedoms,” said Lois McLatchie, communications officer for the British ADF, in a statement.

“Politicians in Westminster and Holyrood should bear this in mind as they consider implementing this censorship measure across the country – if we truly value civil liberties and fundamental rights it should be unthinkable that the law would allow Elizabeth’s experience to be repeated. , further endorsed by our elected representatives on a nationwide basis,” she said.

Jeremiah Igunnubole, legal adviser to the British ADF, emphasized that the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984 “enables a police officer to question an arrested person ‘to find anything which would help him to escape legal custody’ or ‘which might prove a wrongdoing ‘”. But such investigations must be “reasonably required,” he noted.

“We can safely conclude that our fundamental rights and freedoms are at risk when coercive conduct is considered ‘reasonably required’ for suspected prayer, including when it comes to silent prayer,” added Igunnubole. “As the Public Order Bill passes through Parliament, it is crucial that Isabel’s experience is kept firmly in the minds of parliamentarians. Nobody should be criminalized for the peaceful and harmless practice of their faith, much less for their thoughts.”

In the United States, the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice sued nearly 30 pro-life individuals for violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act this year.

O Department of Justice has used this law to target pro-life activists in retaliation for overturning the Roe v. Wade, Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta said earlier this month. Is it over there described the overturning of the decision as a “devastating blow to women across the country” that stripped “the constitutional right to abortion” and increased “the urgency” of the Justice Department’s work – including “enforcing the Freedom of Access Act” Clinic fees, to ensure continued legal access to reproductive services.”

Enforcement of the law, which “prohibits threats of force, obstruction, and damage to property intended to interfere with reproductive health services,” is the responsibility of the Department of Justice’s Division of Civil Rights. she protects both pro-life pregnancy centers about abortion clinics, as a department official remarked to Rep. Chip Roy of Texas last week.

At least 98 catholic churches and 77 resource centers Pregnant Mothers and other pro-life organizations have been attacked since May, but the Department of Justice has apparently not taken action against a single person in connection with those attacks. The department did not respond to requests for comment from the The Daily Signal about this issue.

Pregnancy resource centers are typically run by pro-life women who seek to offer alternatives to abortion. These centers provide diapers, baby clothes and resources for mothers and fathers, giving them possibilities to care for their children, overcome addictions, build bonds and find jobs.

© 2022 The Daily Signal. Published with permission. Original in English🇧🇷