Adilma Pereira Carneiro, The 49-year-old was arrested on Saturday on charges of orchestrating the murder of her husband, Fabio Ravasio, who died after being run over while riding his bicycle in Parabiago, near Milan (Italy), on August 9.

Carneiro, along with five accomplices and one of her seven children, Igor Benedito, 25, was arrested and taken to the court in Busto Arsizio, where she refused to testify at Monday’s hearing. The judge in the case, Anna Giorgetti, said the murder plan was motivated by economic reasons, Adilma is seeking to seize Ravasio’s assets, estimated at 3 million euros.

“Nothing seems to be enough for her: a slave to her greed, she always wants more, she is brutal, cold and calculating. Two villas, a house on the French Riviera, a farm, two big cars and a comfortable life doing nothing were not enough for her. She intended to keep everything for herself,” said the judge.

According to Il Giorno, Adilma had promised substantial benefits to his accomplices, including the purchase of properties, in exchange for their participation in the murder. Two of the suspects confessed to their involvement and pointed to Adilma as the mastermind behind the crime.

Mirko Piazza, one of those arrested, revealed that he was tasked with alerting Igor Benedito, who was driving the Opel Corsa that ran over Ravasio, at the precise moment to execute the plan.

Adilma had been living with Ravasio since the birth of her twin sons eight years ago, but she was officially married to Massimo Ferretti, 47, since January 2016. Ferretti, described by the judge as a “communications director” of the crime and still Adilma’s lover, was also arrested. In addition, Marcello Trifone, another of the lovers involved, was present in the vehicle during the accident.

Adilma owns properties including two villas, a house on the French Riviera, a farm, two large cars and even a BMW, financed with 500 thousand euros borrowed from the victim’s parents and which were never repaid.

“She is a woman who puts money at the centre of her existence. It seems that Adilma Pereira Carneiro is never satisfied,” the prosecutor wrote in the precautionary measure.

The prosecutor in the case, Ciro Caramore, said that Adilma could no longer bear to live with her husband and wanted to get rid of him. For his part, Edoardo Lorenzo Rossi, the accused’s lawyer, insists that his client will deny any involvement in the events and hopes that the judicial process will clarify the situation.

