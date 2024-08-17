Ciudad Juárez— Agents from the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested four people for their alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of domestic violence, in separate incidents.

Sandy PM, 26, was arrested at the intersection of Paseo de San Francisco and Paseo de los Santos streets, in the Paseo de las Lilas neighborhood, after she was accused of biting her three-year-old daughter and hitting her husband after having a heated argument over jealousy.

Bernardo RT, 28 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Montes Apeninos and Sierra Chica streets, in the La Cuesta neighborhood, after being accused of beating his partner due to jealousy.

Angélica Zagury RB, 38 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Alberto Arrieta and Gabriel García Márquez streets, in the Infonavit Casas Grandes neighborhood, after physically and verbally assaulting her mother, following an argument due to a family disagreement.

Alfredo RP, 42, was arrested at the intersection of Puerto Tomás and Puerto de Palos streets, in the Águilas neighborhood of Zaragoza, after being reported by his wife for having beaten her while he was intoxicated.

After reading their rights, they were brought before the corresponding authority to determine their alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.