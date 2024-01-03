Woman armed with ax causes panic in the Rome metro: disarmed by security

Fear in the Rome subway, where a woman armed with an ax threatened the security staff. It happened this morning at the San Giovanni stop on line A. According to Roma Today, the woman damaged the handrail of the entrance staircase and the pedestal where there are braille signs for the blind, in an attempt to enter without a ticket.

The woman, a 32-year-old Bulgarian citizen, first annoyed several passengers, then railed against the security guards, who disarmed her. The police then intervened on her site and stopped her. The 32-year-old was reported at liberty for aggravated threats and damage while her ax was seized.