Members of the Syrian civil defense organization White Helmets try to rescue a family from the rubble of a two-story house. © Anas Alkharboutli/dpa

A house in the Syrian province of Idlib collapsed as a result of heavy rains. This is reported by the rescue organization of the White Helmets. A woman and three children lost their lives in the rubble.

Idlib – A mother and three of her children died when a two-storey building collapsed in north-western Syria. The father and three other children were rescued from the rubble, the rescue organization White Helmets said on Thursday.

Accordingly, the house collapsed in the rebel-controlled province of Idlib as a result of heavy rains. The building had previously been damaged in a bombing. According to the UN, around 2.8 million people who fled the almost eleven-year civil war in Syria live in the region. Due to a lack of housing, many of them have to live in damaged buildings. In recent weeks, there have been winter storms with heavy rain in Idlib and neighboring areas.

The conflict in Syria began in March 2011 with anti-government protests. The Idlib region is the last major area under rebel control. The militant Islamist militia Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) dominates there. A ceasefire has been in effect there for almost two years. Nevertheless, there are repeated bombings. dpa