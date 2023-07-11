Anonymously ordering flowers and pizzas in someone else’s name seems like adolescent bullying. It becomes a completely different story when the victim, and her family, are also dismissed as child porn lovers. It costs two women from Asten en Nuenen in Brabant 100 hours of community service.
Max Steenberghe
