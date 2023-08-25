After days of controversy, it is official: this Thursday, August 24, the team of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced that Luis Rubiales will resign from his position after kissing the national team player without consent Jennifer Beautiful. An event that has accused the macho behavior that women athletes have to deal with on a daily basis, not just soccer players, and has opened a debate on how to combat this type of behavior.

The field where they just won a World Cup, in the background. A champion’s medal hanging from the neck and shouts of happiness. A celebratory hug with the highest soccer authority in Spain, who grabs her by the head without asking and places a kiss on her lips. A kiss that she had not asked for, much less consented to.

This is what happened between the soccer player Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after the Spanish team won the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“What do I do? I didn’t like it, huh?” Hermoso said to his companions moments after what happened on August 20.

Since then, the gesture of the president of the RFEF has generated a lot of controversy. But gender experts see it clearly: a kiss on the mouth without asking is an assault.

“It is very simple. Two people kiss if both want, if there is consent. Only if is yes (…) you have to call sexual violence by its name in order to put an end to it. It’s not just machismo, abuse of power or a sexist act: it’s sexual violence.”pointed out Irene Montero, acting Minister of Equality, about it on social networks.

It is very simple. Two people kiss if both want, if there is consent.

This Thursday, Rubiales’ team announced that the RFEF president will present his resignation after all the controversy that has accompanied him. But is that enough?

“Sorry…I guess”

Only a few hours after the non-consensual kiss, the president of the federation left in the radio ‘COPE’ and he did not hesitate to call all those who had criticized him “assholes.” That is to say, to all the women -both followers and not of the Spanish soccer team- who had felt attacked by his abuse.

“It was a peak of two friends celebrating something. Scoundrels who don’t know how to see the positive are assholes,” said Rubiales, clearly upset after the barrage of criticism against him.

But 24 hours after what happened, he backed down. That same day, the RFEF published a video in which its president said that he had “certainly” been wrong and apologized if anyone “had felt damaged” by his attitude. Some apologies that did not convince many.

“Those apologies are not real apologies, they are apologies that women have heard over and over again for as long as we can remember: ‘I’m sorry you don’t understand humor’, ‘sorry if you took it wrong’, ‘I’m sorry , although I don’t think it’s that bad’ (…) But they don’t understand it. They only understand that you are exposing them, that it can have consequences and you can screw up their lives ‘for some nonsense’”, stated Laura Terciado, an activist for women’s rights and the LGTBIQ+ collective, in the newspaper ‘El Salto’.

Rubiales is now on the ropes for many reasons. And it is that, in addition to angering women and feminist groups with his clearly macho behavior and his lack of respect for Hermoso and all women, Rubiales has also failed to comply with the RFEF protocols. And the consequences have not been long in coming.

The protocol of the Royal Spanish Football Federation establishes that physical contacts such as “attracting with the arm with the intent to kiss them” or “kissing by force” must be considered “situations, attitudes and behaviors related to sexual violence”. And, therefore, they require “immediate” and “effective” sanctions.

FIFA has already initiated action in this regard. This Thursday, the international federation opened a disciplinary file against Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss, but also for his inappropriate behavior during the victory celebration: the RFEF president touched his genitals from his box in the stadium during the match.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, during the celebration ceremony for Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup at the Moncloa Palace, Madrid, on August 22, 2023. © Juan Medina, Reuters

It is not yet known what sanctions FIFA will impose – they may be financial or may lead to his disqualification – nor if it will have time to impose them, after the announcement by Rubiales’ team, which ensures that the president of the federation will present his resignation on August 25. .

After all this commotion, there are many annoying women. And not just for aggression. And it is that, once again, a man has stolen the limelight after the victory of a woman –in this case, 23–. As soccer fans celebrated a historic milestone and chanted Olga Carmona’s goal, Rubiales was about to make headlines around the world for his macho attitude.

However, Mar Mas, the president of the Association for Women in Professional Sports (AMDP), recalled that these behaviors deserve “zero tolerance” and “must be accused.” In other words, according to the president and other gender experts, it is essential to publicly point out the aggressor in order to combat macho behavior.

“The achievement of the soccer players is already a reality, it is also positive that the shame of the president that we have and the disgusting machismo that exists in Spanish sports is on everyone’s lips,” Mas said.

A reality of Spanish sport and of the whole world, because the case of Hermoso is not an isolated incident.

“Why don’t you smile?”, the macho media coverage

Women who decide to make a career as an athlete do not have it easy. In addition to the physical level required to compete at a professional level, they also carry the stigma of being a woman – associated with being weaker and fodder for hypersexualization.

“I guarantee that there is no woman who can say that she has never heard any inappropriate comment. Or has been in a situation where someone tried to hug her without her consent. Or kiss her on the cheek, even if she doesn’t want it, or even worse,” said Ingrid Lauterbach, president of the German Chess Federation (DSB) and International Master, to the German medium ‘Deutsche Welle’.

Violence that goes back a long way and that, in addition to involving workers in the world of sports, is also perpetuated by media coverage of a macho tendency.

At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Dutch gymnast Sanne Wevers wrote down her score after a test in a notebook. One sportscaster dared to insinuate that Wevers was “writing in her beloved diary” of her.

At the 2015 US Open, tennis champion Serena Williams was asked by a reporter “why was she so serious” after beating her sister Venus in a match and entering the semifinals.

“To be honest with you, I don’t want to be here. I’d like to be in bed right now and I have to get up early for training and I don’t want to answer any of these questions. But they keep asking me the same thing… It’s not being very nice.” Williams replied.

Serena Williams of the United States hits a return to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic during their women’s singles third round match at the 2022 US Open Tennis at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 2, 2022. © AFP/COREY SIPKIN

There are many who wonder if the media would ask tennis players like Rafa Nadal the same kind of questions. Not to mention the hypersexualization against the value of women as athletes or misplaced questions about their appearance and clothing.

“You’re not going to do anything today doll. You’re pretty and everything, but I’m sorry,” said Javier Fernández, Colombian commentator and journalist in reference to Alexandra Popp, captain of the German team, during a Women’s World Cup match against Colombia.

Attacks that come from the media and also from the institutional framework. Without going any further, after the victory of the Spanish women’s team, Josep Borrell, the top diplomat of the European Union, made a comment with sexist overtones.

“Now it is our women who are winning, who are learning to play football as well as the men,” Borrell said during a televised speech.

While it is true that women are increasingly rebounding in soccer and other sports, it is not because they have not been able to do so before. The capacity has always been the same, but the means and opportunities – still deficient in many cases – have not.

Many girls now have references that they did not have before. Mariana Medina, 8 years old, would like to play as Linda Caicedo – a Colombian youth soccer star.

“I want to be like Linda when I grow up,” said the minor to the AFP agency.

Women are not learning to play like men. Women are experiencing for the first time what it is like to have opportunities similar to those of men. But discrimination and prejudice, as these facts show, are still there.

For them the task is double: they must play well and fight against the machismo of their environment. Everything so that men like Luis Rubiales do not continue blowing up their dignity as people and professionals.

With local media