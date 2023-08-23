Of Roger Corcella

A paralyzed American woman managed to communicate thanks to a brain-computer interface that reproduces her voice and facial expressions. Study in Nature

Ann, a woman paralyzed by a stroke was able to communicate with the help of a digital avatar that reproduces her voice and even facial expressions: the merit of a new brain-computer interface (or Bci from the English acronym Brain computer interface , systems that make it possible to create a bridge between machines and the human brain) that can translate the signals of brain activity into words and expressions to allow faster and more natural communication. The results of the experiment were published in Nature by researchers at the University of California at San Francisco and Berkeley.

A film with 253 electrodes The team, led by neurosurgeon Edward Chang, applied it to the woman’s brain a very thin rectangular film containing 253 electrodes: the device, placed over a crucial area for communication, detects brain signals that can no longer be sent to the phonatory system due to a stroke (tongue, mouth, larynx) and facial muscles. The signals are then sent to an artificial intelligence system that has been trained for weeks to recognize the woman’s brain waves that correspond to the different sounds (phonemes) that make up words.

To make everything more realistic, the researchers combined an algorithm that synthesizes words in the patient's own voice (taken from some recordings made at her wedding). Finally the face of the avatar recreated on the computer screen been animated based on the woman's brain signals thanks to a software that reproduces the movement of the facial muscles.

Stroke numbers Globally, stroke can affect one in four adults over the age of 2575% of these people could develop lasting deficits in the upper limbs, severely limiting their physical autonomy. In Italy, approximately 200,000 cases of stroke occur each year: 80% are new episodes and 20% are recurrences. Although mortality is decreasing, Stroke is the third leading cause of death after cardiovascular disease and cancer and is the leading cause of disability.. In our country, stroke survivors, with more or less disabling results, are equal to approximately 913,000. Approximately one year after the acute event, one third of the surviving subjects show a high degree of disability, so much so that they are totally dependent on the care of others.

A technique studied for decades BCIs have been studied for decades and such studies are not limited to the academic field only. In fact, on the commercial side, some big names in information technology are challenging each other: from Elon Musk to Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos who are investing billions of dollars in brain-computer interface research.

In 2022, the clinical trial on a 36-year-old man caused a sensation for whom every movement was now made impossible by the progression of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and who instead managed to communicate thanks to a brain-computer interface. I study , published in Nature Communicationswas conducted by a group of researchers from the Swiss Wyss Center for Bio- and Neuroengineering in Geneva.

Still in the United States, but at Stanford University, neurosurgeon Jaimie Henderson's team today published the results of another clinical trial in Nature. A BCI was successfully implanted in Pat Bennett, a 68-year-old woman who in 2012 was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that attacks the neurons that control movement, causing physical weakness and eventual paralysis.

The experiment by the UC San Francisco researchers actually builds on more than a decade of effort by neurosurgeon Edward Chang and his team. I work that already in 2021 it led to the successful development of a vocal neuroprosthesis which enabled a man with severe paralysis to communicate in sentences, translating signals from his brain to the vocal tract directly into words that appear as text on a screen. The study was published July 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine .

Translate brain signals into words Previously, work in the field of communication neuroprosthetics focused on the restoring communication through spelling-based approaches to typing letters one by one into text. Professor Chang’s team, however, focused on translating signals intended to control the muscles of the speech system to speak words, rather than signals to move the arm or hand to enable typing. Chang stated that this approach takes advantage of the natural, fluid aspects of speech and promises faster, more organic communication.

With speech, we normally communicate information at a very high speed, up to 150 or 200 words per minute, he said, pointing out that spelling-based approaches that use typing, writing and controlling a cursor are significantly slower and more labor-intensive. Going straight to the words, as we are doing here, has great advantages because it is closer to the way we normally speak.

The ethical question: neurorights Early clinical trials of brain-computer interfaces are also raising ethical questions. In a study published in 2019 in Frontiers in Neuroscience , Elisabeth Hildt of the Center for the Study of Ethics in the Professions, (Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago) so reflected. Ethical issues… involve aspects related to security, action, shared control, responsibility, privacy, identity, self-concept to the “extended mind”. Because the problem now does not only concern the moment of the clinical trial but also the aftermath.

Jessica Hamzelou puts it in writing an article in Mit Review telling the story of Rita Leggettan Australian woman with severe chronic epilepsy whose experimental brain implant changed her sense of agency and self. She wore it in her daily life and confessed to researchers that she became one with her device. She was shocked when, two years later, she was told she had to remove the implant because the company that made it went bankrupt. She wanted to keep it, but there was no option.

Ethicists and jurists are therefore investigating the importance of neurorightsthe subset of human rights that pertain to the protection of the human brain and mind. Some are currently considering whether neurological rights can be recognized within established human rights or whether new laws are needed.

A first step in this process could be to have an interdisciplinary team of researchers develop recommendations or guidelinesconcludes Elisabeth Hildt.