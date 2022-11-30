This is the touching story of one woman adopting a 3 year old girl which he grew up for a long time. After having lost his son, she took good care of this little creature. An adoption of the heart that moved everyone, even the judges who ruled that the family can continue to live together forever.

Monique Jackson is a woman who lives in Detroit. Her daughter is called Kensington: she has taken care of her since she was a very small child. Their bond is strong, even if she is not her biological mother. The child’s mother entrusted it to him:

She contacted me while she was pregnant. I had just lost my son and she knew she didn’t want to keep him. She wanted him to go to a good home, she didn’t want to have an abortion. It was definitely a divine order. The day it’s due is the day I brought her home from the hospital so you never know what God has planned, you never know.

Third Circuit Court Chief Justice Timothy Kenny and Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein attended the festivities. A new family was born legally, even if mother and daughter have been from the moment they met.

Every year, 3,000 Michigan State children wait to find a forever family. Every successful adoption is a moment to celebrate. As in the case of this mother and this little girl, who can legally live together forever.

On the day of this heartfelt adoption, 200 other children in the same Wayne County courthouse found forever family to live with. Official adoptions that will be forever, to the delight of children and parents.