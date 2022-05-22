In many regions of the world, being a woman is still a disadvantage to develop faculties and virtues in equal conditions with respect to their male peers.

In the case of India, these handicaps become a severe danger since the Asian country is considered one of the most dangerous for women by the high rate of sexual offenses committed by men.

In the midst of all these complications, millions of women have to make their way to survive in a state of permanent alert. Many stories circulate on the net about it, one of them recently drew attention on social networks, it is about a mother of a family called S. Petchiammalwho, after the death of her husband, was forced to adopt a masculine appearance for 36 years to protect his family.

Just 15 days after her marriage, her husband passed away suddenly while pregnant with their daughter, Shanmugasundari.

Petchiammal did not see a new marriage as an option so she had to dedicate herself to taking care of her daughter on her own. She quickly found ways to make ends meet by working in construction, hotels, and salons.

When he found himself a victim of Workplace Harassment, He made what would be the most important decision of his life. One day, after arriving at the Tiruchendur Murugan temple, would completely take on the appearance of a man for the next 36 years.

She took her bags and, together with her daughter, changed residence towards Kattunayakkanpatti, with her renewed appearance. it was renamed Muthu. His new look guaranteed a safe environment for the growth of her daughter who is now a married woman. However, Petchiammal assured that she does not intend to give up the identity that “Guaranteed a safe life for my daughter. I will remain Muthu until she dies.”

After a lifetime of sacrifice, Petchiammal faces financial difficulties. She can no longer be employed, she cannot apply for a widow’s certificate and has had to resort to government social assistance to live her last days with dignity.