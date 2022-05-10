An unfortunate event happened in California when a mother killed three of her children: Natalie, 12, and her twins Nathan and Kevin, 8. The crime was carried out with the help of his other 16-year-old son.

According to local authorities, Angela Dawn Flores admitted that she had killed them. The woman is accused of three murders and her son is being held on a murder charge.

According to Angela Dawn’s social media, she appeared to be a normal mother, living in the Kansas City area and working at a construction company.

In fact, Flores had moved three months ago to the house where the crime was committed.

According to the statements of people in the area, the family frequently went out to ride their bicycles. “They seem like nice, normal people,” said Stephen Hayes, a 71-year-old neighbor.

How did the authorities get to the crime scene?

The reasons why Angela Dawn killed her children are not yet known.

No doubt this tragic incident shook the population. The bodies were found during the same date that Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United States..

According to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz, authorities arrived at the scene around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, following a 911 call.

According to reports, an assault with a firearm had been reported in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

When the police arrived at the house, they found the bodies of the three children, so they called the paramedics, who declared that the children had died at the scene.

Before mothers day

I couldn’t see anyone and kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me!’

According to the statements of the neighbors, Angela Dawm Flores had been acting erratically on Saturday night.

Prisila Canales, a neighbor of the aforementioned, told ‘KTTV’ that she heard her scream: “I couldn’t see anyone and I kept hearing, ‘My family is abusing me!’ And she kept hearing screaming, but she couldn’t understand what she was saying.”

In addition, he added that the woman “lit a candle and took out a bible” while, apparently, she was delirious in the patio of her house.

Paramedics went the night before to attend to her.

For this reason, neighbors called paramedics, who arrived at midnight on Saturday and carried her out on a stretcher.

“I can hear her say, ‘Ouch, ouch, ouch.’ I guess they were trying to arrest her or contain her. They took her out on the stretcher and she was lying down and appeared out of nowhere and shouted: “Where is my bible? Where is my bible?” Prisila Canales recalled to the aforementioned medium.

On the other hand, a neighbor who lives closer to the house where the event occurred said he heard the screams of a child: “I thought I was just dreaming.”

According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, “it is not clear what happened between the mother’s outburst and the finding of the children the next day.”

However, according to statements, on Sunday morning, the mother and her teenage son were looking for some shelter in the houses of their neighbors.

He admitted his guilt

The mother was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation and was later taken into custody by Los Angeles police along with her 16-year-old son. The woman accepted the blame and said that she had killed them.

According to the ‘Daily Mail’, the woman “is charged with three counts of murder, is being held on $6 million bail and her son is in a juvenile detention center, charged with one count of murder.”

The reasons why the mother made the decision to end the lives of the little ones are still unclear. According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD’s Juvenile Division’s battered children unit is investigating the case.

Several people have made a heartfelt tribute in the house of the three children, placing a monument with toys and flowers.

