The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil and Administrative Claims Court has ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a woman against a seamstress, accusing her of ruining 10 dresses, and demanding that she be obligated to pay her the sum of 11,596 dirhams.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit against a seamstress, demanding that the defendant be obligated to pay her 2,000 dirhams for the fabrics that were damaged and destroyed, and to return 5,596 dirhams that she gave to the defendant for her work that was not completed according to what was agreed upon and required, in addition to obligating her to pay 4,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damage that she suffered as a result of the defendant’s irresponsibility, negligence and error, along with obligating her to pay fees and expenses.

The plaintiff indicated that she had agreed with the defendant to tailor 10 dresses for her, and had paid AED 5,596 for the tailoring. Upon receiving the dresses, she discovered that the defendant had not adhered to the measurements, which had led to the fabric being damaged and unable to be repaired, which had caused her to be deprived of the fabric she had purchased for AED 2,000, in addition to not benefiting from the dresses due to the different sizes, which had caused her material and moral harm.

For its part, the court stated in the grounds of its ruling that any harm to others obligates the perpetrator to pay compensation, and the court also examines the elements of liability, which are the element of error, the harm, and the causal relationship between them. It was decided that “contractual liability places on the plaintiff the burden of proving the defendant’s error in not fulfilling his obligations arising from the contract or breaching or delaying its implementation, and proving the harm that he suffered as a result of that,” noting that “it is clear from the papers that the plaintiff did not clarify the element of error, nor did she provide consulting expertise that the court could rely on in its ruling. The court was not obligated to order the opponent to provide evidence of his defense or draw his attention to the requirements of this defense. It is sufficient for it to base its judgment on the documents presented to it.” The court ruled to dismiss the case as it is, and obligate the plaintiff to pay the fees and expenses.