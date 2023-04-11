Sandra Mathias Correia de Sá is a resident of São Conrado, an upscale neighborhood in the south of the city.

A woman identified as Sandra Mathias Correia de Sá attacked a group of black couriers on Sunday (April 9, 2023) in São Conrado, an upscale neighborhood in the south zone of Rio de Janeiro. The police registered the case as an insult and the delegate responsible will examine the images to verify if there was a crime of racial injury. The information is from TV Globo.

The workers were on a staircase on the sidewalk of one of the streets in the neighborhood. Delivery man Max Angelo dos Santos told the National Newspaper that the woman went towards them, looked, spat on the ground and continued walking. Sandra returned andstarted getting into trouble with the other girl“, declared the professional.



The video above was produced by the assaulted couriers and obtained by reporter Chico Regueira, from TV Globoand was released in the April 10, 2023 edition of National Newspaper.

While hitting one of the delivery women, Sandra said that they were not in the favela: “You are not in the favela. You are here. I’m the one who pays the IPTU here, boy“.

The attacked delivery woman, who was not identified by the JNsaid that the resident cursed her “trash” It is “favela”.

“She called me rubbish, a favela, a lot of things, a bad name. And calling for a fight and I didn’t want to fight. I said: I don’t want to fight. I’m going to run because I don’t want to fight“, he declared.

A few minutes later, Sandra advanced on Max Ângelo, took the dog’s collar and attacked the delivery man.

“She treated me like I was a slave. Only she is forgetting that the time of slavery has been over for many years. And that cannot happen. It is unacceptable, there is no way to accept a situation like this “, said Angelo.

The delivery man, who is a resident of Rocinha, has been working in informal jobs for 1 year and a half since he lost his job with a formal contract.

After the attacks, Max Ângelo underwent examinations at the IML (Legal Medical Institute).

The report of JN tried to talk to Sandra and went to the building where she lives. The resident was advised of the team’s presence, but she declined to answer and said she would not give an interview.