A Hispanic woman imprisoned in Florida as accused of two homicides allegedly committed with her boyfriend was charged with another crime in prison for having allegedly proposed to other prisoners the task of eliminating a main witness of his case, police sources said.

(Also: UK will house asylum seekers on former military bases)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (west Florida) reported that Fátima García Ávila, dHeld since August 2022, she was charged on March 28 with another crime as a result of what some of the inmates told the guards about their proposal.

(Also: From models to gangsters: these are the women involved in the embezzlement of PDVSA)

The 21-year-old is accused of helping her boyfriend, Daniel Negrete, kill the wife of his cousin, Erica Avilés, and then hatching a plan to “charge” the crime to her ex-boyfriend, Antonio Benito Cuellar-Enriquez. Things did not go as planned and Cuellar-Enríquez also ended up dead.

“This is a woman who he does not care about another life that is not his own and continues to prove that behind bars,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement praising prison guards for preventing another murder.

(More news: They accuse Colombia of ‘misusing anti-terrorist measures’)

Garcia Avila has been placed under strict surveillance inside the prison where she is being held awaiting trial to protect witnesses and investigations, the sheriff said.

Deputies say Fatima Garcia Avila took part in the fatal shooting of Erica Negrete and then hatched a plan to kill her own ex-boyfriend and pin Negrete’s murder on him.https://t.co/wpuTpQQXcr —Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) August 2, 2022

According to the prosecution documents, in July 2022 García Ávila and Negrete went to the house of Avilés, a 22-year-old mother married to Cornelio Negrete, in Dover (Florida), and he killed her with several shots.

Later, she tried to put evidence at her ex-boyfriend’s house so that he would be accused of the crime in Avilés, but a fight broke out and he was shot and killed by Negrete.

(More news: Russian tourist who posed naked on sacred mountain in Bali will be expelled from the country)

Both are accused of two premeditated homicides with aggravating circumstances, in addition to other crimes, and the Prosecutor’s Office requests death sentences for them. In addition to the couple, Cornelio Negrete, Avilés’ widower, was arrested and accused for allegedly being part of her plan to assassinate her.

Once detained, a woman reported to the police that García Ávila had told her everything that had happened in detail and he became the main witness in the case.

EFE