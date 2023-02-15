Taylor Schabusiness, a 25-year-old American, made international news last year for an unlikely reason: She was accused of cruelly murdering her partner while they were having sex.

According to ‘The New York Post’, the woman was charged with the crimes of first degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse and third degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion -who at that time was her partner- in February 2022.

This Tuesday, Schabusiness returned to monopolize the headlines of the international media for starring in an altercation in full audience. Everything was protocol, calm and normal until, suddenly, the defendant decided to attack her lawyer, Quinn Jolly, after he asked the judge to postpone the trial, which was scheduled for March 6.

The video, taken by the Brown County Circuit Courtroom (United States), captures the exact moment in which the woman loses control and, out of nowhere, pounces on her lawyer. In just a matter of seconds, Schabusiness goes from sitting in her chair to repeatedly punching Jolly.

Given the unexpected reaction of the defendant, the authorities had to intervene. In the clip, which was shared widely on social media, Schabusiness lies on the ground as a sheriff’s deputy tries to neutralize her attack.

The struggle lasts a few seconds and, during that time, the attendees of the audience – who were looking stunned at the scene – are asked to leave the room. With the woman showing no sign of stopping, two other guards join their partner’s attempt to break Schabusiness’s resistance, who finally relents.

After the tense moment, the judge postponed the competition hearing – which was supposed to take place on February 14 – for March 6. And, in tune with this decision, he set the trial for May 15.

For his part, the defendant’s attorney revealed that he would file a motion to withdraw from the Schabusiness case. However, so far, there are no pronouncements from the judge regarding this intention.

the macabre crime

According to the television channel ‘Fox 11 News’, the authorities found Thyrion’s body in a residence on Stony Brook Lane, on February 23, 2022, after his mother gave notice of the macabre crime.

Thyrion’s reproductive system was found in the same bucket, along with his head, says ‘Daily Mail’. While his upper torso was found in a storage bag with various internal organs; her legs and other parts of her body were in the back seat of a minivan.

Apparently, Schabusiness would have strangled Thyrion while they had sex, then abused his lifeless body and subsequently mutilated the corpse. According to the defendant in the complaint, both she and her partner were under the influence of hallucinogenic substances when the murder occurred.

Schabusiness told investigators that he did not intend to kill the victim, but that he enjoyed choking him and continued to do so, according to Britain’s Metro newspaper.

“Schabusiness made the comment that at one point she became paranoid and thought it was the drug that was making her paranoid.”says the complaint, quoted by ‘Fox 11 News’.

Despite the fact that the authorities managed to gather some evidence against him that would prove his guilt in the crime, Schabusiness decided to plead not guilty and pleaded mental illness or defect. A court-appointed doctor examined the woman last year and found her competent to stand trial. However, defense attorney Jolly expressed his intention to seek a second examination.

At the moment, the woman remains in the custody of the authorities and, according to the ‘Daily Mail’, if convicted, she could face a life sentence.

