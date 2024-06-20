Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/19/2024 – 22:31

The woman accused of attacking a gay couple in a bakery in São Paulo was arrested red-handed for causing bodily harm, after running over a man, in the early hours of Friday, 14th, in Barra Funda, west of the capital. The collision happened on Avenida Francisco Matarazzo.

According to police, Jaqueline Santos Ludovico, 33, fled after hitting the victim with her car, but returned to the scene and was arrested. The police found that she showed signs of intoxication, but refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Surveillance cameras captured the collision. The images show when the man signals to the driver of the car that is on the pedestrian crossing. The vehicle fails to brake and ends up running over the pedestrian. The woman driving the car continued with the vehicle, but later returned accompanied by a sister.

According to the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), military police responded to the incident and verified that the woman hit the victim while driving a red Honda HR-V. “The woman would have left the place and returned later without the vehicle, showing contradictory statements and signs of intoxication. She was taken to the 91st DP (Ceasa) and the case was registered as negligent bodily injury while driving a vehicle, fleeing the scene of an accident and drunk driving,” she said, in a statement.

The victim, aged 32, was taken to São Camilo Hospital, Santana unit, was under observation and has already been discharged. Jaqueline underwent a custody hearing and obtained the benefit of house arrest because she has young children.

Homophobic attack

The previous case involving Jaqueline happened in February this year. She was charged by the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office for insult, bodily harm, threats and criminal acts after attacking a gay couple in a bakery, in the Santa Cecília neighborhood. The woman allegedly got angry with journalist Rafael Gonzaga and his boyfriend, starting to utter homophobic insults and attacking them with punches, slaps and kicks. Rafael had injuries to his face.

The confusion would have started because Jaqueline was talking to another woman in a parking space and Rafael would have approached with the car to occupy the space. Jaqueline got angry and started the insults and attacks. According to the MP, she will respond for insult, bodily harm and threat.

The report contacted Jaqueline’s defense team and was still awaiting a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open.