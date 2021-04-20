A resident of the English county of Buckinghamshire told how she accidentally sent her erotic pictures to three plasterers. Her story was shared by the Daily Mail.

Roseanne Dodge, 52, was about to hire a plasterer to work in the kitchen. Naked, she got out of bed and took some pictures. The British claims that she completely forgot that she had a growth mirror on her wall, in which she was completely reflected. When she posted the photos to the three plasterers on Facebook, she also didn’t notice anything strange in the pictures.

Soon one of the three workers told her that he had to refuse the order because of the “inappropriate nature of the pictures.” He added that he did not know if Dodge sent the erotic pictures intentionally or accidentally, but advised to always review the message and attachments before submitting.

Dodge was terribly embarrassed. She painted the plaster that she was very ashamed, but did not receive an answer. The second worker ignored her message, and the third was run by his girlfriend. The Briton apologized to her. The plasterer’s girl replied that she laughed at the situation, removed the inappropriate photographs and handed over the order to her partner.

Earlier it was reported that the British woman accidentally sent an erotic picture to the groom’s relatives. She took a photo of the child sitting in the arena while taking a shower, and sent it to the family chat.