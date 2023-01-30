Police in Polk County (west Florida) are looking for a woman who gave birth this weekend and left her newborn daughter abandoned in a forest, who was found an hour after birth by a woman who believed that her crying was the meowing of cats locked in a fight.

(Also: King Carlos III asks for ‘divine intercession’ for his son to attend his coronation)

The woman convinced her husband to accompany her to the forest to see what was happening and When the girl was discovered, she notified the Polk Sheriff’s Office and the agents went to the scene to take the baby to a hospital.where it was found that she was healthy and strong, according to a police statement.

(See also: Lover of Italian drug lord Matteo Messina says he didn’t know who he really was)

The girl, who weighed more than 2.7 kilos, was wrapped in a blanket, with the umbilical cord uncut and surrounded by remains of her mother’s placenta, according to police. According to a report in the Miami Herald, she is believed to be of “Hispanic descent.”

(Keep reading: Dorothea Puente, the sweet grandmother who turned out to be a cruel serial killer)

“It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned girl when we did, before exposure to cold or any animals could do her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she is a strong girl and seems to be doing very well.” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she is a strong girl and seems to be doing very well.

Agents made house-to-house visits in the area and used a drone and bloodhound to try to find the mother.but they were unsuccessful, and now they demand information from the population to help find it.

The girl was found last Saturday in Mulberry, about 40 kilometers from the city of Tampa, in a wooded area near a neighborhood of mobile homes. The temperature that day was an unusually low 11 degrees Celsius for the area.

(You can read: The father who shot his son’s rapist in the head in front of the cameras)

Sheriff Gradd said that The woman who found the baby is a “heroine” for having discovered and saved her, and stressed that she also prevented the mother from being charged with murder.

Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical center for up to a week after birth.

EFE