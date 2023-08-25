With the desire to reach the United States, migrants decide to undertake a harsh journey through the Darien Gap. It is estimated that some 2,500 people a day arrive in Panama to enter the jungle, according to government data.

By risking their lives, they are left at the mercy of danger, just as happened to a woman who ended up with a broken leg and abandoned by her son.

(In context: In the Darién jungle, they find a woman with a broken leg, she was abandoned by her son).

The Cuban Marta León, 62, aroused the consternation of Internet users when her case was disclosed. She was lying on a makeshift bed and with obvious health difficulties, she asked for help: “Abandoned, dying, six days.”

Migrants who found her reproached that she had been left to her fate: “Her son Lázaro abandoned her.”

The truth of the abandoned woman in El Darién

Her daughter Yudith Rojas thought she was dead, because that’s what Lázaro told her. “She had told me that she had fallen down a ravine, that she had hit her head and that she had buried her on August 15,” she recounted in a video.

Rojas even organized Eucharist to pray for the rest of his mother. However, she was surprised to see the viral video of Mrs. Marta crying out for help.

Rojas even organized Eucharist to pray for the rest of his mother. However, she was surprised to see the viral video of Mrs. Marta crying out for help.

“Thanks to a coyote, I found out the video that she was alive. I cried a lot. My brother had told me that she was dead, it was a lie, she was injured. He supposedly had gone out looking for help, but never returned. He left her abandoned to me “, he sentenced.

The adult was rescued and remains in a hospital in Panama, where she spoke with her daughter and told her what really happened in the jungle.

‘He tried to kill me’: woman about her son

León assured her relatives that her son had allegedly assaulted her when they were trying to cross the Darién Gap.

“He tried to kill me, hang me. Then we fell and he left me alone. He wanted to get rid of me,” he said in a video call, in which he showed the serious injuries to his feet and hands.

(Keep reading: Bajo Chiquito, the Darien town transformed by illegal migration.)

Instead, the son appeared in another video for local media, assuring that they both fell when they took a wrong path: “When I got downstairs, my mom was unconscious, for me she was dead. For me those are the effects of death and what I did was leave her next to the river.”

His daughter, who lives in Brazil, seeks help to travel to Panama and take ownership of the situation. Therefore, they created a collection on the GoFundMe platform, with which they hope to obtain 25 thousand dollars (more than 100 million Colombian pesos).

The worrying numbers of migrants in El Darién

Darien is not a route. Don’t risk your lives

Like Mrs. Marta, There are about 294,182 migrants who so far in 2023 have arrived in Panama to cross the jungle of El Darién in order to advance towards Mexico and the United Statesaccording to data from the National Migration Service (SNM).

The Darién is one of the crossings for migrants heading to the US. See also In a ceremony dating back a thousand years, Charles will be crowned king Photo: Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda / EFE

(You can consult: Colombia and Panama seek to block the passage of human trafficking through the Darién).

This year, the same as the two previous ones, the vast majority of travelers are Venezuelans. They are followed by Ecuadorians, Colombians and Haitians, although there are nationals from more than fifty countries.

This August, with 42,424 migrants entering the Darién, “there is a very large increase compared to other months,” said Juan Pino, Minister of Security, for the EFE news agency.

“Darién is not a route. Do not risk your lives,” said the minister addressing the migrants. “You have to change the way people think, reach their hearts and minds,” he added.

