A woman fell from a roller coaster in the Moselle town of Klotten. © AGAMI/W. Leurs/imago

A woman fell from a roller coaster at the Klotten animal and leisure park on Saturday and was fatally injured. Any help came too late.

Klotten – On Saturday afternoon (August 6th) there was a fatal accident in an amusement park in Klotten, Rhineland-Palatinate. A 57-year-old woman from St. Wendel in Saarland fell out of a moving roller coaster and was injured so badly that helpers could not save her despite attempts to revive her. The fall, which happened at 4:30 p.m., exactly one and a half hours before the park closed, resulted in a large-scale deployment of rescue workers.

Fatal fall from roller coaster: woman dies of injuries

“On Sunday 7.8. the Klotti Park will remain closed!” It says succinctly on the website of the amusement park in Klotten on the Moselle. The drama that took place in the afternoon, about an hour and a half before the park closed on this summer holiday weekend, leaves nothing to be desired. A rescue helicopter and the rescue service were on site as well as the volunteer fire brigade, but nobody could do anything for the woman.

On its website, the park describes its “Klotti roller coaster” over a distance of 550 meters with the words “curvy, maximum gradient and up to 60 kilometers per hour”. The park was opened in 1970 as a wildlife park on the Moselle heights near Klotten, according to the website. Since the 1990s, it has been expanded into a leisure and family park with new attractions. The roller coaster opened accordingly in 2004.

Woman crashes from roller coaster: prosecutor turned on

As the police announced in the evening, the exact cause of the fall in Klotti Park was initially unclear. “The investigations are still ongoing,” says a police officer from Cochem. As always in such accidents, the public prosecutor’s office was called in. But all investigations are still at the very beginning: Was it a technical defect, was it negligence or was it fatally careless? Was there a natural cause of death such as a heart attack? “To determine that, an autopsy could be ordered,” the police officer speculated to the dpa – but that would be a decision by the public prosecutor.

There was also a recent fatal accident on a roller coaster in Aarhus, Denmark, when a 14-year-old girl died after her seat came loose. (jv/dpa)