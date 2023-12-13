Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

A woman works in the garden. Suddenly three shepherd dogs attack the 50-year-old. Neighbors try to help – but any help comes too late.

Thessaloniki – The autopsy report on the fatal dog attack is shocking. It must have been a brutal attack. Three dogs inflicted dozens of bite wounds on a woman in her garden. The 50-year-old did not survive. She died from her serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

The terrible incident occurred on Sunday around 2 p.m. in the town of Neochorouda, around 16 kilometers from Thessaloniki (Greece). According to the police, the dogs escaped from the neighboring property about 80 meters away and stormed into the garden of the woman who was working there.

Woman (50) bitten by three neighbor's dogs in the garden – sons can still hear her screams

According to local media, a deaf man was working in the garden at the time of the accident. However, he was too far away and couldn't hear the screams. Other neighbors tried to pull the woman away from the animals. When the rescue workers arrived, they could only determine that the 50-year-old was dead. Like the Greek channel ERT According to reports, the two sons (17 and 18) heard their mother's screams but arrived too late to help. Just in October, an attack dog attacked a jogger on a dirt path in Austria.

Tragedy in Greece: Woman (50) is attacked and bitten by three of her neighbor's herding dogs in the garden. She dies at the scene of the accident (symbolic photo). © imago

Dog owner (37) arrested after fatal dog attack

The dog owner was arrested after the fatal dog attack. The 37-year-old denies that his three dogs are aggressive. He claims that the animals punched a 30 centimeter hole in the wire fence and then escaped unnoticed.

However, the public prosecutor's office assumes that the large herding dogs had already escaped from the kennel, they say. They are investigating the 37-year-old for manslaughter. The files are said to contain witness statements stating that the dogs have escaped through the fence in the past. The dogs should be euthanized.

In Spain, a young walker was attacked and fatally injured by a pack of dogs. The owner faces charges of negligent homicide. (ml)