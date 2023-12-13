Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Three shepherd dogs attacked and bit a woman to death in her garden in Greece. Her sons tried to help – too late.

Thessaloniki – Tragedy in Greece: A 50-year-old woman was killed by her neighbor's three large dogs. She was mowing the lawn in the garden when three dogs surprised her and attacked her.

Brutal dog attack: Woman (50) attacked and fatally injured by dogs in the garden

According to local police, the dogs escaped through a hole in the neighbor's fence and stormed into their garden about 80 meters away. A deaf man was helping the 50-year-old with gardening at the time of the accident. According to police, he was too far away and couldn't hear the loud screams.

Woman (50) bitten to death by three German Shepherds – she was surprised while working in the garden

Other neighbors tried to pull the woman away from the aggressive dogs. But her injuries were too serious. She died on site. Rescue workers who were called were no longer able to help her. Her two sons (17 and 18 years old) could still hear her screams, like the state TV station ERT reported.

After the fatal incident in Neochorouda – about 16 kilometers from Thessaloniki – the dog owner (37) was arrested. The public prosecutor's office is investigating manslaughter. His dogs were kept in a kennel and will be euthanized. In Austria became an attack dog after the fatal attack on a jogger immediately euthanized.

After fatal dog attack on woman in garden – autopsy report is available.

The first results of the autopsy are clear ERT before. The woman is said to have suffered more than 50 bites on her head, chest, stomach, upper and lower limbs, as well as several bruises all over her body. “Traumatic injuries caused by dog ​​bites,” the coroner’s report reads. Even less dramatic dog bites can be life-threatening.

According to the report, the dog owner asserts that his German Shepherds are not aggressive. The animals would have torn a hole about 30 centimeters in size in the wire fence and escaped unnoticed. However, the public prosecutor's office initially assumes that the fence had already been broken at an earlier point in time. The three dogs had already escaped from the kennel in the past.

