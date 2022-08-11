Full of expectations, Helen Rhodes (46) and her family embarked on a new adventure: after living in Hong Kong for 15 years, they wanted to return to Britain. But the plane trip ended in unimaginable tragedy for the British family. The woman died in her sleep in front of her two children and husband.

The drama took place on August 5. Helen Rhodes fell asleep during the flight and never woke up. The woman stopped breathing. CPR attempts were unsuccessful, forcing her children and husband to sit next to their deceased mother and wife.

"Helen lay lifeless in her seat for the remaining eight hours of the flight. Although this was extremely traumatic for the family, they took the time to say goodbye," Helen's friend Jayne Jeje wrote on a note. GoFundMe Page to raise money for the affected family. "This loss is unimaginable. Helen was a devoted wife and mother. She was the glue that held her family together."

stopover

After the tragedy, the Cathay Pacific plane landed in Frankfurt for a scheduled stopover. Even more dramatic for the family: Helen’s body had to remain in Frankfurt. Husband Simon and the children, Nathan and Emma, ​​flew on to Great Britain. The cause of death is not yet known. Whether an autopsy will take place is yet to be decided. Until then, Helen’s body will remain in Germany.

Helen would see her family in the United Kingdom for the first time since the start of the corona pandemic. “Unfortunately, she never saw them again,” writes Jeje. With the proceeds of the collection, Jeje wants to help the family to pay the funeral costs, among other things. Helen was unique. She was a midwife and was always ready to help people or give good advice. She liked long conversations and made new friends quickly.”

A spokesman for the British Foreign Office is aware of the drama. "We are supporting the family of a British woman who died on a flight to Frankfurt and are in contact with local authorities."

Helen Rhodes’ family is now waiting in the UK for her body to be repatriated, and will then have to start a new life without her.