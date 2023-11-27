Wolves | The police stopped an “unusually tame” wolf in Kärkölä

Based on eyewitness observations, the wolf was unusually tame and possibly injured.

To hell with the police say they killed the wolf on Sunday in Päijät-Hämee in Kärkölä. According to the police, it is a 40-kilogram male dog.

The police press release states that on Tuesday, November 21, an observation was made of a wolf that had not started moving in open terrain until a person came within about ten meters. Even after this, the wolf had remained watching the human from a few meters away.

The same individual had also been spotted in Orimattila on the west side of Highway 4 the following day, when it had been described as unusually tame. It was said that the wolf was also possibly injured, as it had not put one of its feet properly on the ground.

Same According to the police, a wolf was also spotted last week at least in Hollola and Herrala.

It was decided to kill the wolf by order of the police.