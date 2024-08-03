Wolves | The estimate of the number of wolves is badly wrong, says MTK – a wolf researcher disagrees

Wolves|Finland’s Metsästäjäliitto hopes that a model for wolf population management hunting would be taken from Sweden.

Wolf to speak The Central Confederation of Agricultural and Forestry Producers (MTK) said in July in its announcementthat the practical experiences of sheep farming and the Natural Resources Center’s (Luke) assessment of the size of the wolf population are in significant contradiction.

Game damage register by the beginning of August, there had been 48 sheep damage caused by wolves this year. An expert of the batch farming unit of the Natural Resources Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Henna Väyrynen according to the value of sheep damage caused by wolves in recent years has been around 100,000 euros or more.

“In 2013, the sheep damage caused by wolves was worth around 34,000 euros throughout the year. So the amount of damage has increased, but here it must be noted that in 2013 the wolf population in Finland was significantly smaller than it is now,” Väyrynen tells STT.

The number of sheep injuries has increased over the past decade.

“According to the game damage register, wolves attacked sheep 13 times in 2013. The targets were a total of 58 sheep. Last year, it was recorded that 486 sheep were attacked by wolves. The amount has grown a little more than eightfold,” says Väyrynen.

I’m reading research professor Ilpo Kojolan with the puppies born in April, the number of wolves in Finland is currently around 400. The stock has hardly grown in the previous two winters.

More than half of Finland’s wolves are concentrated in southwestern Finland.

“A wolf can kill many more sheep than it could immediately eat. I myself have also thought about it from the point of view that the behavior of a sheep differs so strongly from the behavior of a wild animal. During its long evolution, the wolf has evolved to prey on wild prey animals,” says Kojola.

According to MTK, large carnivore sightings may go unreported because there is a large threshold for obtaining permits to fell animals. Another reason may be everyday life: people see wolves more often than before.

The number of wolves is mapped with the observations of predator contact persons and with excrement samples collected by Luke’s staff and the volunteer network, from which information related to the wolf’s DNA is determined. After that, demarcations are made in the form of a map of the wolves’ territories. The probability model is used to determine the model of the territory and how many individuals it has. Wolves’ territories are either pack territories or pair territories.

According to Kojola, Luke’s estimate of the number of wolves is quite accurate.

“Taking into account the challenges of monitoring this type of animal population, we are indeed in the vanguard at the European level,” said Kojola.

Finland Acting President of the Hunters’ Association the chairman Ilkka Mäkelän According to the report, the predator situation in Finland outside the reindeer herding area is getting worse all the time.

“The population-based hunting of large carnivores should be restarted quickly. It’s completely clear that their populations are now growing strongly, and in addition, the human tenderness of large carnivores is weakening,” says Mäkelä to STT.

According to Mäkelä, Finland should take a model from Sweden.

“There are exactly the same laws and regulations, but in Sweden population-managed hunting of large game has always been possible.”

According to Mätsätäjäliitto, population management hunting of large carnivores cannot be done in Finland at all nowadays. The granted dumping permits are appealed to the court, where the permits are very commonly revoked.