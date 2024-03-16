Saturday, March 16, 2024
Wolves | The cars slowed down on the highway and Carita Jalkanen thought the reason was a moose – Video shows a panicked wolf running

March 16, 2024
Wolf sightings have increased in almost the entire Sastamala region in recent years. A wolf running inside the game fence on Highway 12 surprised motorists.

From Kokmäki Was on the way to Savo Carita Jalkanen would rub his eyes on highway 12 in Sastamala shortly before the Nokia border.

“The cars started to slow down and I thought there was a moose, but there wasn't,” Jalkanen recounts last Friday's events.

The reason for the slow-moving traffic jam soon became clear. Along Highway 12, a large wolf was frolicking inside the game fence.

