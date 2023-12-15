Wolves | Reindeer men shoot wolves from helicopters – Many a wolf trying to reach Finland meets its end in these forests

Wolves kill reindeer and make livelihood difficult. At the same time, wolves arriving in Finland from the east should reach the west.

to Eastern Lapland it snowed in October. On the ground, you could see paw prints ten centimeters wide.

Observations of wolves had already been made in the summer, but now their movements were revealed to people.

Reindeer men acted like many years at the same time: they rented a helicopter and a pilot for it.

In the reindeer husbandry area 30 wolves were shot between October and November. In the last hunting season, a total of 47 wolves were shot.

The wolf sheds in the reindeer herding area have traditionally been concentrated in the area of ​​the southern paliscounties in Koilsmaa and in the north in Kainuusi. This hunting season, eleven wolves have been killed in Eastern Lapland's Savukoski.

The catch of two hunting days in October was a total of ten wolves.

On October 13, five wolves fell near the area where it is planned From Soklin's well. A week later, another five fell in the scenery of Korvatunturi in Urho Kekkonen National Park.

The wolves were shot from a helicopter. According to reindeer herders, a helicopter is the best option for both humans and wolves. It's fast and efficient.

Reindeer herding area covers about a third of Finland's area. In terms of wolves, Finland is divided into two parts: the reindeer husbandry area and Finland outside of it.

The European Union has ordered wolves to be protected. The exception is the reindeer herding area, where wolves are hunted with damage-based exemptions. In connection with them, permission is also sought to use snowmobiles, ATVs and helicopters to assist in hunting.

According to the reindeer herders of Eastern Lapland, wolves have caused a lot of reindeer damage this year. During the summer and autumn, there have been more wolf sightings, damage and permits in Lapland than usual in many places.

Wolf is a skilled hunter who knows how to use the whole pack when hunting for food. A tame reindeer is easy prey for it.

A pack of wolves might eat a reindeer whole. Sometimes all that is left of the reindeer are pieces of antlers and pieces of bone. Carcasses are often not found and compensation is not received.

For reindeer herders, a wolf means loss of income. That's why wolves are hunted at your own expense and on your own time.

For example, more than 1,200 reindeer were recorded as killed by wolves in the peak season of 2021–2022, and more than 1,000 in the last hunting season as well.

“ “When a wolf enters a reindeer herding area, the wandering often ends.”

Natural Resources Center (Luke) research professor Ilpo Kojolan about 20–25 percent of the wolves in the reindeer herding area come from the wolf population south of the reindeer herding area in Finland.

Most of the wolves come from behind the eastern border to the Finnish side, where they find easy food, i.e. reindeer.

“Wolves tend to wander and look for new areas for their breeding grounds. When a wolf enters a reindeer herding area, the wandering often ends. It also seems that reindeer are available.”

Kojola describes wolves as intelligent, adaptable and social animals.

“There are wolves on the border who sense or know in advance that there is food on the Finnish side. When the hunt begins, some flee back to Russia.”

Luke's DNA tests on wolves revealed that ten of the 47 wolves killed in the last hunting season, or almost a quarter, had arrived in the reindeer herding area from southern Finland. The others were probably from Russia.

Ari Junttila (right), deputy reindeer herder of Halla's paliskunta, and agriculture secretary Jouko Saarnio inspected the carcass of a reindeer killed by a wolf in Hyrynsalmi's Portinsärkä in November 2006.

Finland The wolf population has increased in recent years at an annual rate of about ten percent. Even so, the current stock of around 400 wolves is not sufficient to maintain the wolf's genetic diversity even in the short term.

I read the one posted analysis according to the report, the decline in diversity would stop if a population of more than 500 wolves were brought to Finland.

Specialist researcher familiar with wolf genetics Mia Valtonen says that the wolf's genetic diversity has decreased in the 21st century. It is partly due to the concentration of the wolf population in Western Finland, where diversity is lower than in Eastern Finland.

“The Scandinavian wolf population is quite weak. The eastern Finnish wolf population is genetically more diverse than that,” says Ilpo Kojola.

Unfortunately, the route of eastern wolves to Sweden and Norway to wolves of Scandinavian origin passes through the reindeer husbandry area. The current wolf population in Scandinavia originated from only a few individuals. It is still more inbred than the eastern strain.

For a Scandinavian it would be important for the wolf population to receive migrants from the east.

According to Kojola, some wolf individuals of the Finnish-Russian population have been able to join the Scandinavian wolf population in the 21st century, even though the wolf has to wander through both Finnish and Swedish reindeer herding areas.

“In Scandinavia, people have moved a few wolves from the local reindeer herding area to the south of the reindeer herding area, where there is an established wolf population that produces puppies.”

The gene issue is not new. For example, the Finnish Nature Conservation Union has proposed moving the border of the reindeer herding area further north as a solution.

“ “Wolves are really the only thing that the reindeer herders themselves can influence.”

Eastern border nearby, twenty kilometers from the Savukoski wolf shooting sites, is the Värriö nature park.

The Värriö research station located in the area is managed by an atmospheric researcher from the University of Helsinki Mikko Sipiläwho has been following the Finnish wolf debate for years.

According to him, the reindeer industry is currently suffering from several issues. Climate change is making it harder for reindeer to get food, and forestry is reducing grazing areas. In addition, wolves affect the situation.

“Wolves are actually the only thing that the reindeer herders can influence. You can ask for a wolf quite legally.”

However, there is one big but, says Sipilä.

“It saddens people of nature when things that belong to nature have to be destroyed.”