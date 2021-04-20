England is one of the countries in which there have been more reactions against the Super League. The fact that up to six Premier League clubs are founders of this new project jeopardizes the stability of the English league and the rest of the clubs have not hesitated to stand up to the decision of the ‘big six’.

To the banners hanging at Anfield, Neville’s emotional speech, the shirts Leeds wore in their game against Liverpool and the harsh statements from Everton, an initiative from the Everton has now been added. Wolverhampton loaded with irony. The Wolves have proclaimed themselves Premier League champion 18-19 in which he was seventh behind the six clubs that are now founders of the Superliga.

The official Wolves Twitter account has been updated showing the following description “Official Wolverhampton Wanderers account. 2018/2019 Premier League Champion“and they have also posted a tweet saying”It’s probably late for a celebratory parade“. The Southampton He wanted to join the irony of the Wolves and has replied to the tweet also proclaiming themselves champions of the Premier, in this case of the 2014-2015 season where they were also seventh behind the big six.

The Premier League is fighting so that the Super League does not go ahead and they do not rule out taking action on the founding clubs. In fact, today they are reunited the FA (English Federation), the Premier League and various fan associations without the presence of representatives of the big six.