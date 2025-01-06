Follow the Premier League football match between Wolves and Nottingham Forest live
Generated by BeSoccer
The meeting Wolves – Nottingham Forest of the Premier League, which is played at Molineux Stadium at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Wolves – Nottingham Forest
Classification and statistics between Wolves – Nottingham Forest
Wolves arrive at the match after having faced each other the day before the
Tottenham Hotspur
while Nottingham Forest played their final Premier League match against
Everton
. He Wolves currently occupies the position number 17 of the Premier League with 16 points, while their rival,
Nottingham Forestoccupies the place 3 with 40 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Wolves schedule, the Nottingham Forest schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
Show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-10252884″,”url”:”https://www.lavanguardia.com/deportes/futbol/ 20250106/6082/wolves-nottingham-forest-premier-league-ca-en-directo-ctx.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-10252884″}
Loading next content…
#Wolves #Nottingham #Forest #matchday #football #match #live
Leave a Reply