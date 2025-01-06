



























































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Wolves – Nottingham Forest of the Premier League, which is played at Molineux Stadium at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 2, DAZN 2 Bar

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Wolves – Nottingham Forest

Classification and statistics between Wolves – Nottingham Forest

Wolves arrive at the match after having faced each other the day before the



Tottenham Hotspur



while Nottingham Forest played their final Premier League match against



Everton



. He Wolves currently occupies the position number 17 of the Premier League with 16 points, while their rival,

Nottingham Forestoccupies the place 3 with 40 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Wolves schedule, the Nottingham Forest schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.