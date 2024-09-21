Wolves | Matti Rekilä, who came to watch birds, met a wolf in Kirkkonummi

Wolves|Several wolf sightings have been made in Kirkkonummi this week. Bird watchers saw a wolf eating its prey on Saturday.

Bird cage Matti Rekilä was visiting the Saltfjärden bird tower in Kirkkonummi on Saturday afternoon when he came across a completely different animal. After all, a wolf had arrived.

“I had been in the parking lot near the bird tower with several other bird watchers when the tower informed me that there was a wolf near the tower. We then went out with a group to see the animal,” Rekilä tells Helsingin Sanomat.

According to Rekilä, about 20 enthusiasts were present at the bird tower, which was more than usual. The wolf had settled with the prey in a thicket about 150 meters from the tower.

A sledgehammer took several pictures of the animal, which remained in place eating its prey for about half an hour.

According to Rekilä, the wolf did not seem tame. However, a sufficient distance to the animal made it possible to detect it.

In the end, according to Rekilä, the wolf left the place, and never came back to be seen from the reed.

“Yes, it was a great experience. You don’t always come across something like this.”

Kirkkonumma there have been several wolf sightings this week, says the crime commissioner Lauri Hakkala From the West Uusimaa Police Department. Observations have been made, for example, in the areas of Masala, Gesterby and Kantvik.

According to Hakkala, the wolf sightings in Kirkkonummi may be about the same individual animal.

According to Hakkala, wolf sightings are not atypical in themselves, because wolves are part of Finnish nature. A healthy wolf also usually avoids humans.

“However, if a wolf is spotted in a residential area, the animal is in an environment that is not typical for itself at that time. Then, if necessary, the authorities can carry out a controlled expulsion of the wolf, where the animal is moved out of the area,” says Hakkala.

According to Hakkala, possible wolf sightings in human residential areas should be reported to the emergency center.