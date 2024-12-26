The Premier League continues its course and this Thursday December 26

They will measure their strength in the Molineux Stadium

Wolves and Manchester United

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

After the match against Manchester United, Wolves will play against Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest. For its part, Manchester United will play against Newcastle and Liverpool.

Wolves – Manchester United

Premier League standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at Molineux Stadium, Wolves occupies the position number 18 of the Premier League standings with 12 points, while

Manchester United occupies the position number 13 of the table with 22 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Premier League standings.

So far, in the Premier League Wolves have a balance of 27

goals in favor

and 40

goals against which have meant 3 games won, 3 drawn and 11 lost. Manchester United comes into the match having scored 21 goals and conceded 22, which has translated into 6 games won, 4 drawn and 7 lost.

So far in the championship, Wolves have achieved 1 victory, 1 draw and 6 defeats at home, while Manchester United has achieved 2 victories, 3 draws and 3 defeats as a visitor.

Premier League match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Wolves and Manchester United today

The match between Wolves and Manchester United corresponding to the day Matchday 17 The Premier League takes place today, Thursday, December 26 at the Molineux Stadium. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, DAZN 1, DAZN 1 Bar.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Wolves schedule, the Manchester United schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.