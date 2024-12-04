







Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Aston Villa – Brentford of the Premier League, which is played at Villa Park at 9:15 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Aston Villa – Brentford

Classification and statistics between Aston Villa – Brentford

Aston Villa comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Chelsea



while Brentford played their last Premier League match against



Leicester



. He Aston Villa currently occupies the position number 6 of the Premier League with 22 points, while their rival,

Brentfordoccupies the place 10 with 20 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, Aston Villa’s schedule, Brentford’s schedule and Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.