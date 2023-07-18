Wolves | In Pirkanmaa, there are now an extraordinary number of wolf cubs: the frolicking was recorded on a game camera

The play of seven wolf cubs was recorded on a game camera in Pirkanmaa.

18.7. 20:42

In Pirkanmaa At the end of June, the game camera in Kuhmoi recorded seven wolf cubs playing. The cubs were visible on the camera in the area of ​​the Kuhmoinen game management association.

According to a press release from the Finnish Game Agency, it has already been known that there are three adult wolves and cubs born this summer in the area. The recording of the game camera confirmed that there are an exceptionally large number of puppies in the areas of Pirkanmaa and Central Finland.

According to Riistakeskus, female wolves usually have their first cubs at the age of three. After that, it usually makes three to six litters per year, but the largest litters can have up to ten little wolves.

Wolves are herd animals, but the herds are usually not very large. The number of wolves in one range area is limited, and the now known pack of ten wolves approaches the maximum size of the pack, according to the Game Center.

Last year’s puppies usually go wandering during the spring. They are looking for their own pair and free territory.

The herd recorded on camera moves mainly in the areas of Kuhmoinen and Jämsä municipalities.

I told about wolf cubs earlier Evening News.