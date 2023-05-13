Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

The Green Federal Minister for the Environment apparently rejects a shooting permit for wolves in Germany. Now at least the wolf population should be recorded.

Munich/Bonn – The wolf is around: In the debate about a possible shooting down of the animals, Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Die Grünen) pointed out the species protection of wolves.

Wolves in Germany: Sheep, cattle and ponies are being killed more and more frequently

“If we expect countries with a different level of prosperity than Germany to protect elephants, tigers and other predators that cause relevant damage there,” one should also fulfill one’s own responsibility to protect this one predator, she said this Friday (May 12) at the end of the Environment Ministers’ Conference (UMK) of the federal states in Königswinter near Bonn.

In the past few months, there have been an increasing number of cases of sheep, cattle and ponies killed by wolves throughout Germany, for example in Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate or Lower Saxony. In the neighboring Netherlands, a wolf is said to have recently even pursued a racing cyclist.

Wolves: Their population has apparently been increasing significantly in Germany for years. © IMAGO/Martin Wagner

In the vicinity of the summit, the Rheinische Landwirtschafts-Verband (RLV) had called for a rally in the small town in North Rhine-Westphalia on the subject of “Wolf policy: change it now!”. The association, with around 15,000 members from the Ruhr area, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Bonn and Aachen, specifically demands the “removal” of wolves, i.e. permission to shoot the animals.

Wolves in Germany: Farmers demand control of wolf populations

At the said demonstration, RLV representatives presented North Rhine-Westphalia’s Environment Minister Oliver Krischer (Die Grünen) with a list of demands in which they called for stricter control of the wolf population. Concrete decisions on wolf policy were made at the two-day conference in the Siebengebirge dpa however not caught. Until the next UMK in autumn in Münster there should be at least an inventory of the current wolf population in Germany, it said from Königswinter.

At the end of February alone, 39 animals fell victim to the Schermbecker wolf pack in a single wolf attack in Dinslaken.

The resentment among farmers is great: The RLV writes on its website of “torn highly pregnant sheep” and “animal deaths”. The association’s website goes on to say: “At the end of February alone, 39 animals fell victim to the Schermbecker wolf pack in a single wolf attack in Dinslaken. The herd was secured with a recommended protective fence of 1.10 m height, and herd protection advice had also taken place. In the past, protective fences were breached in the Schermbeck wolf area and even ponies were attacked and killed.”

Wolves in Germany: 161 wolf packs between Lower Saxony and Bavaria

According to the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation (BFN), a total of 1175 registered wolves were detected across Germany between April 2021 and April 2022. According to the BFN information, 161 wolf packs were also confirmed in the Federal Republic in the same monitoring year. The stock grew significantly compared to 2018/19 (105), 2019/20 (128) and 2020/21 (158). Most wolf packs were registered in Brandenburg (47), followed by Lower Saxony (34).

The state of Bavaria has now reacted strictly. According to a recent decision by the state government, it will be sufficient to kill a livestock in Bavaria in order to be allowed to shoot wolves. As Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced at the end of April, a DNA report is no longer required. (pm)