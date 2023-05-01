Wolves in the German countryside are increasingly worrying the inhabitants: the farmers’ union has asked the Berlin government to loosen the rules on the possibility of killing animals, protected by EU law. There was a summit between environmentalists, farmers and German politicians to discuss future choices, linked to the fear that the number of specimens will get out of control. Germany, writes the Guardian“is home to around 161 wolf packs (8 to 12 animals each),” according to data from the Federal Office for Wolves’ Documentation and Advice, but “another 43 pairs and 21 individual animals were also recorded.”

Since the species was placed under protection in 1990, the number of wolves has soared. In some areas of the country, measures are already being taken: in Bavaria, the regional administration has already made its decision “to allow farmers to be able to kill wolves where it is believed that livestock is particularly threatened”. Markus Söder, Bavarian leader, expressed his clear opinion: “The wolf does not belong here. We have introduced a new wolf law, one violation is enough and the presence of the wolf can be removed from a region.”

For environmentalists “a call to arms is not in itself a solution and the appeal to obtain zones and quotas free from wolves violates EU law”. Harald Ebner of the Green party says similar measures will bring “no relief to grazing animal keepers”. Environment Minister Steffi Lemke, also from the Greens, has promised to increase protection for both grazing animals and wolves, adding: “In good conscience, we cannot ask for animal protection in African countries and at the same time at the same time to say here that it is not possible to protect the wolf”.