Wolverine is one of the most popular Marvel Comics superheroes, thanks to his ferocity, tragic past, longevity in fiction, and his sense of honor. The one in charge of taking it to the big screen was none other than Hugh Jackman in a dozen films.

It should be noted that the film rights to Wolverine were finally acquired by Disney, so his followers await his eventual entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the meantime, they can have it before on the small screen.

According to That hashtag show, Marvel Studios has begun development of a series focused on the fierce character for Disney Plus. Since it’s in the early stages, there aren’t many details, no cast or chosen showrunner.

More antihero than classic hero. Photo: Marvel Comics

Most likely it is an anthology, since Wolverine has lived thousands of stories in different times and places in the world. To exemplify the idea, the specialized medium uses American Horror Story, where the plot restarts with each season, but now everything would revolve around the protagonist.

Also, it is presumed that the first season would adapt the famous comic Weapon X. Other stories that could be brought to the screen are Old Man Logan, Enemy of the State and, of course, his first personal series written by Chris Claremont.

Who is Wolverine?

Wolverine It first appeared in 1974, in number 181 of The Incredible Hulk (The Incredible Hulk). Contrary to what might be assumed, when Magneto managed to remove his adamantium skeleton, Wolverine was revealed to be an Omega-Class mutant.

If there is something that characterizes Wolverine, it is his claws and his healing factor; This second point is what makes him “immortal”, or so it is supposed at least.