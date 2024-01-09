It is a fact that this year superhero movies will see reduced releases because in 2023 The various Hollywood strikes took place, the screenwriters followed by the actors, which is why many projects were affected until 2025. Fortunately for Marvel fans, Deadpool 3 It has only had a few months of lag, and that means that the recordings are being completed so that in the middle of the year the film sees the light of day in theaters.

Speaking of the recordings, a lot of material has been leaked such as villains that we will see fight against the protagonists and even secondary characters that are already confirmed for the MCU. However, something that had not been seen is the helmet that the other great hero of this story, Wolverine, will wear. And now we know what he's going to look like, not from a photo of Hugh Jackman wearing it, but because of the promotional art of the film where they show us the iconic mask in its 90s design.

Here you can see it:

First look at Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Cowl in 'DEADPOOL 3'. (via: @CanWeGetToast) pic.twitter.com/xpWaVql4zK —X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) January 9, 2024

Here is the synopsis of the film:

Wolverine recovers from his injuries when he crosses paths with the anti-hero, Deadpool, who has traveled back in time to heal him in the hopes of becoming friends and forming a team to take down a common enemy.

Given this, the fans were not going to wait in terms of reactions to the mask, mentioning that if it looks like this it is likely that this film will save the MCU, although we may not see characters linked in any way to it, unless the semi-villain is trapped in the dimension. This was the icing on the cake to know if it would be worth going to the movie theater, and now people are convinced that they are not going to miss such a unique event.

Remember that Deadpool 3 releases the July 24.

Editor's note: As I remember, this will be the only Marvel movie that arrives this year, and we are not counting the series that are going to be added to Disney Plus. I am also not validating the Kraven and Mada Web films, after all they are 100% Sony projects.