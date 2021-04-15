During this week, a strong rumor began to gather strength: Marvel studios works on an anthology series of one of the most famous mutants: Wolverine.

And as you may have guessed, it will be an exclusive from Disney +. According to the report, this program will follow the life of Logan through various points of its long existence.

It is even known what its first season would be about, and it is something that many would like to see in a new way.

Wolverine on Disney + would narrate the Weapon X saga

The plot of the first episodes would be based on the times when he was in the Department K, and its transformation into Weapon X. That is one of the sagas around this most interesting character.

But where does this information come from? The source is a well-known medium, which gives it some credibility. The television series of Disney + is a way by which Marvel Y Disney want to develop various heroes of the MCU.

The best Wolverine: Keanu Reeves confesses that he always wanted to bring the X-Men to life

They are an alternative to avoid creating over and over again ‘starter’ movies as they are often called, such as those of the Captain America or Doctor Strange.

In the case of Wolverine lends itself very well, as this mutant has had many experiences over the centuries. The 20th Century Fox He also sought to develop this character, but the results left a lot to be desired. His first two films had a very bad approach.

Logan is the best movie of this famous X-Men

We refer to the ones he did alone, such as the cases of X-Men Origins: Wolverine Y The wolverine. For many very good characters were wasted that could be more relevant in the stories of the X Men, giving priority to other uninteresting ones.

What William stryker, with whom he was practically ‘in love’ the Fox. It’s ironic that this superhero’s best movie is Logan, which is the latest and is admired by many.

So this character would have a new opportunity to shine, and of course, to be taken advantage of. Although the limitation that some see is that the programs of Disney + They are for all audiences.

And it really would be very strange not to see this mutant carving out enemies or digging its claws left and right. But before speculating about it, it is best to wait and see if this information is confirmed. We will be very vigilant.

