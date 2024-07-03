For some years now the Battle Royale by excellence, Fortnitehas managed to gradually win the affection of many contemporary players, as they have managed to create a lore despite being multiplayer experiences, to which are added guests who come from everywhere, from pop culture to musicals. With this in mind, the return of Wolverinearriving just in time for the new movie that will be released in a couple of weeks.

However, there is something quite unique with this version of Logan, given that it deals with a certain very particular aspect that has been seen in the comics, and that is the Weapon X, where we can see the character being a mutant experiment that has been completely replaced with adamantium in his bones. Material that can be just as powerful as the famous vibranium that is much talked about in the UCMand it is thought that it will be the new resource when the X Men reach that universe of films.

At the moment the mutant franchise is very active, because not long ago we had a rather striking revival for the platform Disney+and they confirmed the second season to move towards a possible third if it does well in profits. And if all this were not enough, a couple of weeks ago it was announced by Capcom a collection of Marvel Vs. Capcomwhere in the titles to select is found X-Men: Children of the Atom.

Remember that you can purchase the skin for 2,000 turkeys. Fortnite. The game is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mobile.

Author’s note: We’re in a very Wolverine era, with the series, the Deadpool movie, the return of the Capcom games, and not to mention that next year Insomniac will release a game dedicated to the character. Marvel is betting heavily on Logan this time around.