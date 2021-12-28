Also Hugh Jackman, known for playing, among other things, Wolverine, it turned out positive to the tests for the detection of COVID-19. The actor confirmed this with a post on his Twitter profile.

Jackman shared the news publicly with a video, deciding to inform fans in person rather than leaking news from third parties regarding his health, with the risk that they will be inaccurate. In the tweet the actor wrote:

I wanted you to hear from me. I tested positive for Covid-19, but I have only a few mild symptoms. As soon as I’m healed… I can’t wait to go back to the Winter Garden.

The shared video shows Wolverine who, communicating the positive outcome for Covid-19, wears a mask and seems to be fine. The symptoms described by the actor are a mild cold, sore throat and runny nose. However, he said he is fine and ready to start again as soon as the results are negative, confirming his complete recovery.

Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I’m cleared… looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden! @MusicManBway pic.twitter.com/q1oEAzXX02 – Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 28, 2021

Hugh Jackman’s contagion comes in the midst of a great worldwide spike in the spread of Omicron variant of the virus. This variant occurs with mild symptoms in vaccinated people, such as cough, sore throat and cold.

A reduction in the quarantine period is currently being studied for positive and asymptomatic people, and for those who have had contact with positives. During the last 2 years, the world of cinema and entertainment (indeed, the world in general) has suffered from the pandemic, finding difficulties and delays in almost all productions scheduled for 2020 and 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home raked in mind-boggling box office figures, proving that people are ready to return to living in the midst of a social context, at least to see a long-awaited film. However, caution must never be too much, just as it is essential, in a delicate moment like this, to respect the safety rules as much as possible.