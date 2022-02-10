Adama Traoré arrived at FC Barcelona in the last transfer period on loan with a purchase option, so the future of the Spanish winger was unknown. Now things have changed since Wolverhampton would be willing to make a swap between Trincão and the Blaugrana player.
The Portuguese player arrived from the Blaugrana club under the same conditions as Adama. Francisco Trincão has had a lot of minutes in the Premier League so far this season, from Wolverhampton they consider it an investment with a view to the future.
On the other hand, FC Barcelona needed to join forces in the attacking positions, and if the level of Adama Traoré is similar to what he offered in his debut against Atlético de Madrid, Barça can be sure that they have a great attacker in their ranks.
It would be a change between players, the two players have been appraised at the same value. The two clubs benefit from this move, Wolverhampton ensures profitability as Adama ends his contract. In the case of FC Barcelona, the club took over the services of Trincão for 21 million euros plus Abel Ruiz, for which they would obtain benefits.
#Wolverhampton #swap #Adama #Traoré #Trincão
Leave a Reply