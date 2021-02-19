Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will visit Wolverhampton this Friday in the match that will open the 25th day of the English Premier League. The match will be played at the Molineux stadium, it will start at 5:00 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

The visit, which is located in 11th place in the table with 32 points, will try to recover after suffering a hard fall against Arsenal last date: although the final result was 4 to 2, Bielsa’s team was clearly outmatched and he was four goals down at the start of the second half.

For this match, the Rosario coach will not be able to count on one of his most important men, the English national team midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has not yet recovered from a calf injury in his left leg that he suffered against Crystal Palace on February 8 . Nor will the Brazilian Rodrigo Moreno, with a muscle strain in the groin.

“All teams have problems with injuries, some more than others. These are things that we know and for which we have to find solutions, “said the former coach of the Argentine national team at the press conference on Thursday. The good news will be that the Spanish Diego Llorente and the Polish Mateusz Klich will be available.

For its part, Wolverhampton is 12th, with only two points less than its rival this Friday, and comes from defeating Southampton 2-1 as a visitor. The injuries are also disturbing the team led by the Portuguese Nuno Espírito Santo, which does not have three of its most important men: the Ivorian Willy Boly, the Portuguese Daniel Podence and the Mexican Raúl Jiménez.

On Thursday, in his last public presentation before the duel, Nuno praised his rival and Bielsa. “Getting a promotion and maintaining the same philosophy is very good and I think that has brought a new element to the Premier League. The tactical approach they have, man to man across the field, is unique. They have a fantastic squad and a special coach, without a doubt one of the greatest, ”he said.